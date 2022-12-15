EXCLUSIVE: ABM Taps Knightscope Autonomous Robots For International Airport Parking Facility

Knightscope, Inc KSCP and ABM Industries Inc ABM disclosed the deployment of three Autonomous Robots at an international airport parking facility in the U.S.

What Happened? The Knightscope self-driving robots will navigate and monitor ABM's parking facility without any human intervention to gather and deliver unprecedented data and actionable intelligence for the airport operations team to assist in making more innovative, safer, and faster decisions.

With the ability to see a full 360 degrees, stream video directly to airport staff, and keep a high-definition record of its observations for up to 30 days, the powerful analytics embedded within the Autonomous Robots can even detect a person invisible to the human eye.

Each Autonomous Robot also features a sensitive 16-microphone array with two-way audio functionality, allowing airport staff to have a live conversation with a person within the garage using the robot itself as the communication medium.

Beyond introducing Autonomous Robotic innovations, ABM additionally implemented a variety of other new data-enabled, driver-first smart parking and mobility solutions since the beginning of 2021, like installing more than 1,200 monetized EV Charging Stations, inclusive of DC Fast chargers and Level 2 chargers, one of the largest EV charger installations in the U.S.

Why Does It Matter? "Through our ongoing partnerships and our integrated mobility solutions, we are reimagining parking infrastructure by pioneering an enhanced experience that prioritizes drivers and creates unified parking systems designed to generate more revenue with lower operating costs," said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, ABM.

"This Parking facility is a model for airports across the country," stated William Santana Li, Chair, and CEO, of Knightscope.

Price Action: KSCP shares closed lower by 9.97% at $1.49 on Wednesday.