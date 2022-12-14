Elon Musk's Jet Tracker Promises To Follow 'New Rules' As He Asks All Twitter Accounts Be Restored

Elon Musk-led Twitter had suspended the account of Jack Sweeney — the programmer who facilitated the tracking of the billionaire entrepreneur's private jet on Twitter, but at least one of the accounts appears to have been restored.
What Happened: The personal account of Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) displayed the notice “Account Suspended” at the time of writing.
The ElonJet (@Elonjet) bot account was noted as functional at the same time, although Reuters reported it had been suspended earlier.
“We’ve updated our Private Information policy to prohibit sharing someone else’s live location in most cases,” said Twitter Safety, an official platform handle.
When someone shares an individual’s live location on Twitter, there is an increased risk of physical harm. Moving forward, we’ll remove Tweets that share this information, and accounts dedicated to sharing someone else’s live location will be suspended.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 14, 2022
Why It Matters: In February, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the bot account. At the time, he told the teenager, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
On Wednesday, Musk said, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”
In response to Musk’s tweet, Sweeney tweeted through the Elojet account and asked, “Can I get my other accounts back now? I will be following the new rules.”
Can I get my other accounts back now? I will be following the new rules.— ElonJet (@ElonJet) December 15, 2022
Earlier Musk had made a commitment to free speech which he said extended to “not banning the account following my plane.”
Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on Flickr
