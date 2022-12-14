ñol

Elon Musk's Jet Tracker Promises To Follow 'New Rules' As He Asks All Twitter Accounts Be Restored

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
December 14, 2022 7:42 PM | 2 min read
Elon Musk-led Twitter had suspended the account of Jack Sweeney — the programmer who facilitated the tracking of the billionaire entrepreneur's private jet on Twitter, but at least one of the accounts appears to have been restored.

What Happened: The personal account of Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) displayed the notice “Account Suspended” at the time of writing. 

Screenshot From @JxckSweeney

The  ElonJet (@Elonjet) bot account was noted as functional at the same time, although Reuters reported it had been suspended earlier.

Screenshot From @ElonJet

“We’ve updated our Private Information policy to prohibit sharing someone else’s live location in most cases,” said Twitter Safety, an official platform handle.

Why It Matters: In February, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the bot account. At the time, he told the teenager, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

On Wednesday, Musk said, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

In response to Musk’s tweet, Sweeney tweeted through the Elojet account and asked, “Can I get my other accounts back now? I will be following the new rules.”

Earlier Musk had made a commitment to free speech which he said extended to “not banning the account following my plane.”

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on Flickr

