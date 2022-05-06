Why Grimes And Elon Musk Had To Rename Their Baby

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his former partner, Canadian musician Grimes, had to change their baby’s name back in 2020 to comply with Californian law.

What Happened

The baby, X Æ A-12, was renamed X Æ A-Xii, to comply with a law in California, revealed Grimes on Instagram.

Grimes said, in response to a comment on the social media network, that she had “Just removed the numbers to confirm [sic] to California law.” She added, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

The singer also said that a dash in the name was allowed by the law.

Why It Matters

According to the California Birth Registration Handbook, baby names are limited to the 26 alphabets of the English language and cannot include numeric characters or diacritical marks. Hyphens or apostrophes may be used in certain names.

Musk had previously disclosed that his baby boy’s name is pronounced "X Ash A 12." Explaining the meaning of the name, he had said X is just “X,” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

The Tesla chief executive gave credit to his wife for coming up with the name and disclosed that A-12 signifies the Archangel-12 plane, the precursor of their favorite aircraft SR-17.

Image Credit: Elon Musk's Twitter.

Original Publication: May, 2020.