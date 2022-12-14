Apple Finally Discloses Resolving iPhone's Zero Day Vulnerability

by



Apple Inc AAPL fixed a zero-day security vulnerability via an iPhone software update released two weeks ago.

Apple released the update, iOS 16.1.2, on November 30 and rolled it out to all supported iPhones, including iPhone 8 and later, with unspecified “important security updates.”



Apple said the update fixed a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other apps, which, if exploited, could allow malicious code to run on the person’s device, TechCrunch reports.



The bug is known as zero-day because the vendor gets zero days’ notice to fix the vulnerability.



Apple said security researchers at Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which investigated nation-state-backed spyware, hacking, and cyberattacks, discovered and reported the WebKit bug.



Apple said it was aware that the vulnerability was exploited “against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1,” released in October 2021. Apple withheld details of the bug for two weeks for reasons undisclosed.



Apple also released iOS and iPadOS 15.7.2 to fix the WebKit vulnerability for users running iPhones 6s and later and some iPad models.



Apple has since released iOS 16.2, which includes end-to-end encryption for data backed up in iCloud and other new features.



Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.19% at $145.75 on the last check Wednesday.

