Hackers Targeted Samsung's Phone Models' Zero-Day Loopholes, Google's Expert Says

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Project Zero security researcher Maddie Stone said a commercial surveillance vendor exploited three zero-day security vulnerabilities found in newer Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF smartphones.
- He said the exploit chain targets Samsung phones with an Exynos chip running a specific kernel version.
- The chained vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain kernel read and write privileges as the root user and ultimately expose a device's data.
- Also Read: Microsoft Yet To Fix Two New Exchange Zero-Day Bugs; Expert Claims A China Connection
- Samsung phones were available with Exynos chips primarily across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the likely location of the surveillance targets.
- Stone said Samsung phones running the affected kernel at the time include the S10, A50, and A51.
- The flaws, since patched, were exploited by a malicious Android app, tricking users into installing from outside of the app store.
- The malicious app allows the attacker to escape the app sandbox designed to contain its activity and access the rest of the device's operating system.
- The exploitation follows a pattern similar to recent device infections, which compromised malicious Android apps to deliver powerful nation-state spyware, TechCrunch reports.
- Earlier this year, security researchers discovered Hermit, an Android and iOS spyware developed by RCS Lab and used in targeted attacks by governments, with known victims in Italy and Kazakhstan.
- Hermit relied on tricking a target into downloading and installing the malicious app and silently stole the victim's data.
- Google began notifying compromised Android device users of Hermit's attack.
- Google reported the three vulnerabilities to Samsung in late 2020, and Samsung rolled out patches to affected phones in March 2021.
- Stone said that Samsung has since committed to begin disclosing when vulnerabilities are actively exploited, following Apple Inc AAPL and Google.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.756 5% at $94.70 premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.