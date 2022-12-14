ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
Charter Communications, Braze And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares dipped 14.1% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday.
  • 111, Inc. YI dropped 7.6% to $3.43 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a narrower loss for its third quarter.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR fell 6.1% to $369.00 in pre-market trading after it communicated an increase in 2023 capital expenditures at its analyst day held on Tuesday.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS declined 5.9% to $6.67 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded QuantumScape from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $8 to $5.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB dropped 5.3% to $6.32 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.

  • Braze, Inc. BRZE fell 4.8% to $27.50 in pre-market trading. Braze reported better-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23.
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc. GTE dropped 4.8% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. Gran Tierra Energy recently announced its 2023 capital budget and production guidance.

