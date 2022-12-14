Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Real Estate Picks, Here They Are

US stocks closed higher, with the real estate stocks recording sharp gains on Tuesday. The sector surged around 2% during the session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Here's a look at some of the top real estate stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG

Piper Sandler’s analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained an Overweight rating on the company's stock on October 7, 2022, but lowered the price target from $130 to $123. Goldfarb sees over 2% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Deutsche Bank’s analyst Derek Johnston maintained a Buy rating on October 4, 2022, and slashed the price target from $129 to $115. Freeman predicts the stock declining over 4% and has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Recent News: Simon Property Group, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Prologis, Inc. PLD

Wells Fargo’s analyst Blaine Heck maintained an Overweight rating on the company’s stock on November 22, 2022, and raised the price target from $127 to $135. Heck sees around 11% increase in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 51%.

B of A Securities analyst Jeffrey Spector reinstated a Buy rating on the company’s stock on October 24, 2022, and with a price target of $140. Spector sees around 16% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: Prologis Director David P. O'Connor recently bought a total 9,000 shares at an average price of $114.13.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB

Goldman Sachs analyst Chandni Luthra downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on December 8, 2022, and slashed the price target from $197 to $187. This analyst sees around 8% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 15% only.

Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating on the company’s stock on December 7, 2022, and lowered the price target from $237 to $193. Wurschmidt sees the stock gaining 11%, and has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Recent News: AvalonBay Communities, last month, posted Q3 FFO of $2.50 up from $2.06 in the year-ago period.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR

Morgan Stanley’s analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the company’s stock on October 26, 2022, and lowered the price target from $141 to $107. This analyst sees around 4% drop in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Deutsche Bank’s analyst Matthew Niknam maintained a Buy rating on October 12, 2022, and slashed the price target from $150 to $110. Niknam sees the stock dropping around 1%, and has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Recent News: Digital Realty reported appointment of Andy Power as Chief Executive Officer.

Equity Residential EQR