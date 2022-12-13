Hackers Attack Uber Vendor Leaking Some User Credentials

by

Uber Technologies, Inc UBER probed the hack of a third-party vendor leading to a data leak from the ride-hailing company, including employee email addresses.

probed the hack of a third-party vendor leading to a data leak from the ride-hailing company, including employee email addresses. The vendor, Teqtivity, which helped manage and track information technology equipment like phones and computers, confirmed the breach, Bloomberg reports.

The incident compromised over 77,000 Uber employees' email addresses and other data, including alleged source code associated with mobile device management platforms used by Uber and Uber Eats.

Also Read: Uber CEO Sees No Sign Of Weakness, Does Not Look To Downsize Like Peers

Uber CEO Sees No Sign Of Weakness, Does Not Look To Downsize Like Peers The exposed data includes device information like serial number, make, and model, and helpful information such as full name, work email address, and location, Teqtivity said.

Teqtivity said a malicious third party's unauthorized access to its systems compromised the customer data.

The hacker gained access to the Teqtivity Amazon.com Inc AMZN AWS backup server that housed the company's code and data files related to its customers.

AWS backup server that housed the company's code and data files related to its customers. Teqtivity has notified law enforcement officials and hired a forensics firm to investigate every log and server configuration.

Uber said the files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and did not relate to its security incident in September.

Previously Uber held the notorious extortion group called Lapsus$ responsible for the September breach that likely infected a contractor's device with malware and then bought that person's password on the dark web.

In October, former Uber found security chief Joe Sullivan guilty of hiding a massive 2016 data breach from federal regulators.

Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.59% at $27.19 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia