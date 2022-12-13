Hackers Attack Uber Vendor Leaking Some User Credentials

- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER probed the hack of a third-party vendor leading to a data leak from the ride-hailing company, including employee email addresses.
- The vendor, Teqtivity, which helped manage and track information technology equipment like phones and computers, confirmed the breach, Bloomberg reports.
- The incident compromised over 77,000 Uber employees' email addresses and other data, including alleged source code associated with mobile device management platforms used by Uber and Uber Eats.
- The exposed data includes device information like serial number, make, and model, and helpful information such as full name, work email address, and location, Teqtivity said.
- Teqtivity said a malicious third party's unauthorized access to its systems compromised the customer data.
- The hacker gained access to the Teqtivity Amazon.com Inc AMZN AWS backup server that housed the company's code and data files related to its customers.
- Teqtivity has notified law enforcement officials and hired a forensics firm to investigate every log and server configuration.
- Uber said the files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and did not relate to its security incident in September.
- Previously Uber held the notorious extortion group called Lapsus$ responsible for the September breach that likely infected a contractor's device with malware and then bought that person's password on the dark web.
- In October, former Uber found security chief Joe Sullivan guilty of hiding a massive 2016 data breach from federal regulators.
