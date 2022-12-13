ñol

Hackers Attack Uber Vendor Leaking Some User Credentials

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 13, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER probed the hack of a third-party vendor leading to a data leak from the ride-hailing company, including employee email addresses.
  • The vendor, Teqtivity, which helped manage and track information technology equipment like phones and computers, confirmed the breach, Bloomberg reports.
  • The incident compromised over 77,000 Uber employees' email addresses and other data, including alleged source code associated with mobile device management platforms used by Uber and Uber Eats.
  • Also Read: Uber CEO Sees No Sign Of Weakness, Does Not Look To Downsize Like Peers
  • The exposed data includes device information like serial number, make, and model, and helpful information such as full name, work email address, and location, Teqtivity said.
  • Teqtivity said a malicious third party's unauthorized access to its systems compromised the customer data. 
  • The hacker gained access to the Teqtivity Amazon.com Inc AMZN AWS backup server that housed the company's code and data files related to its customers.
  • Teqtivity has notified law enforcement officials and hired a forensics firm to investigate every log and server configuration.
  • Uber said the files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and did not relate to its security incident in September.
  • Previously Uber held the notorious extortion group called Lapsus$ responsible for the September breach that likely infected a contractor's device with malware and then bought that person's password on the dark web.
  • In October, former Uber found security chief Joe Sullivan guilty of hiding a massive 2016 data breach from federal regulators.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.59% at $27.19 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

