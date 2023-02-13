Stop Arguing With Comcast: This ChatGPT Bot Can Negotiate Your Internet Bill With No Human Assistance At All

DoNotPay's chatGPT has apparently negotiated with a Comcast Corporation CMCSA agent without any human assistance, it was reported in December 2022.

What Happened: Joshua Browder, the founder and CEO of DoNotPay, a legal services platform, shared a screen recording on Twitter and said that their chatGPT bot talked to a Comcast engineer on chat.

Browder added that the AI exaggerated internet outages, but it's a tactic some customers also adhere to.

Nevertheless, Browder admitted that the chatGPT could be better, considering it said things like [insert email address]. It is also "a bit too polite" and replies to everything during the conversation.

DoNotPay's chatGPT will be publicly available soon and work on online forms, email and chat.

Why It's Important: ChatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — has attracted netizens' interest. A recent chatGPT released by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based AI company, has been receiving appreciation from the likes of Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who called it an "incredibly ridiculously cool and potentially powerful" technology.

This story was originally published on Dec. 13, 2022.

