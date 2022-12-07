Thanks, Biden ... Gas Prices Are Now Down To The Same Price They Were A Year Ago

A few months ago, gas prices hit record highs as inflation looked unstoppable. But a few months later, gas prices have fallen significantly and are now back down to what they were one year ago.

Well, almost.

What Happened: According to AAA, the average price today for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.355. One year ago, it was $3.349. So, it’s within one cent of what the prices were one year ago today.

President Joe Biden and his team caught a lot of flack throughout the summer when gas prices broke an average of $5 a gallon. The administration responded by utilizing national reserves to help bring down prices at the pump. Other factors, such as the price of crude oil dropping, have led to relief at the pumps as well.

Like gas prices, share prices of oil and gas companies such as Chevron Corporation CVX and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM have also come off their highs and are now currently down 9% from them.

Why It Matters: If gas prices keep falling, it could be good news for future CPI prints as gas and energy prices have been a big driver of inflation throughout 2022.

But gas prices falling more could also be a warning sign for investors.

A drop in global demand for oil is often associated with a slowdown in the global economy. If gas prices are falling because economic activity is slowing, it might not matter that inflation is coming down.

Photo: Gergely Zsolnai via Shutterstock