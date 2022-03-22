AliveCor Launches Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple Watch: Reuters
- AliveCor Inc accused Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch of modifying the heart rate algorithm that made it difficult for third parties to inform a user when to take an ECG or electrocardiogram, Reuters reports.
- The May 2021 lawsuit blamed Apple for gaining an unfair competitive edge over rivals and endangering countless AliveCor users' lives.
- The report added that a U.S. District judge admitted AliveCor, whose SmartRhythm app alerts users to irregular heartbeats, could level antitrust allegations on Apple for allegedly influencing the market for such apps.
- The judge dismissed AliveCor's claim that Apple maintained an illegal monopoly over ECG-capable smartwatches as AliveCor's KardiaBand wristband, which can record ECGs did not compete in that market.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.25% at $165.79 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
