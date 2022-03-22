 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AliveCor Launches Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple Watch: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
AliveCor Launches Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple Watch: Reuters
  • AliveCor Inc accused Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch of modifying the heart rate algorithm that made it difficult for third parties to inform a user when to take an ECG or electrocardiogram, Reuters reports
  • The May 2021 lawsuit blamed Apple for gaining an unfair competitive edge over rivals and endangering countless AliveCor users' lives.
  • The report added that a U.S. District judge admitted AliveCor, whose SmartRhythm app alerts users to irregular heartbeats, could level antitrust allegations on Apple for allegedly influencing the market for such apps.
  • The judge dismissed AliveCor's claim that Apple maintained an illegal monopoly over ECG-capable smartwatches as AliveCor's KardiaBand wristband, which can record ECGs did not compete in that market.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.25% at $165.79 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Watch Series 3 Is Nearing The End Of Its Life, Analyst Says — Here's Why
Joe Biden's 'New World Order' Comments Go Viral: Here's The Context
Apple's EV Map Routing Feature Finally Comes To Ford Mustang Mach-Es
Apple's Latest iPad Air Has Users Complaining About 'Hollow' And 'Creaky' Feeling — Is It 'Bendgate' 2.0?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 22, 2022
Markets See Mixed Day Amid Rising Oil Prices, Treasury Yields
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com