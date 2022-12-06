Apple Reportedly Mulls Making iPads In India As China Protests Spark Production Concerns

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to shift some of its iPad production from China to India after massive protests at its iPhone-making plant sparked production concerns.

What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be ​​holding talks with Indian government officials to shift its production base; however, no concrete decision has been made yet, according to CNBC.

See Also: China Won’t Be Making As Many Apple iPhones Anymore. Here’s Who Will And If You Can Invest

If the deal goes through, this would further expand Apple's footprint in India, which recently began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in the country.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The tech giant has already been producing older models of the iPhone in India for a few years.

The developments came as the company eyes diversifying its supply chain away from China following massive COVID-19 protests across the country and at one of its largest manufacturing facilities. In early November, the company warned that iPhone shipments would be delayed due to the lockdowns in China.

The Wall Street Journal, over the weekend, also reported that Apple is actively looking to shift production out of China to other countries in Asia – and the option included India and Vietnam.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.