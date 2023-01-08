Will iPhone Have A Challenger? OnePlus Co-Founder Says New Smartphone Will Take On Apple In US

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, is planning to take on Apple Inc. AAPL in the U.S. by bringing a new Nothing smartphone to the market.

What Happened: Nothing, a U.K.-based consumer tech startup, is in early conversations with U.S. carriers about launching a new smartphone in the country, according to CNBC.

With this new product launch, Pei, the CEO and founder of Nothing, intends to challenge Apple's iPhone.

"There's a challenge with Android where iOS is just becoming more and more dominant. They have very strong lock-in with iMessage, with AirDrop, especially among Gen Z. So that's a rising concern for me," Pei told CNBC.

So far, Nothing has only launched its smartphones in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It is yet to enter the U.S. and Canadian markets.

“It’s definitely a market where there’s already a lot of interest for our products. And if we launch our smartphones there, I’m sure we could obtain significant growth,” Pei stated.

Why It's Important: In July, Pei launched the Nothing Phone (1), a mid-range device with a design, price range and specifications similar to Apple's iPhone SE, the report noted.

In September, it was reported that Apple and Samsung together accounted for over 70% of the U.S. market share. As of April 2022, Apple's iPhone 13 was the most popular smartphone sold in the U.S. and accounted for 17% of the total sales.

This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2022.

