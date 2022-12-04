If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When Jim Farley Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Iconic automotive brand Ford Motor Company F has had 11 CEOs in its history, including Henry Ford previously led the company in the early days. Here’s a look at the stock performance since the 11th CEO, Jim Farley, took over.

What Happened: In August 2020, Ford announced that Jim Hackett was retiring and Farley would take over as the new CEO. In October 2020, Farley officially became the head of the 100+-year-old automotive brand and has led the company since.

Prior to becoming the CEO of Ford, Farley held roles with the company that included Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Sales & Services; Executive Vice President of Ford Europe, Middle East and Africa; President of New Businesses, Technology and Strategy; and Chief Operations Officer.

Farley held various roles at Toyota Motor Company TM from 1990 to 2007 before joining Ford.

On his first day with Ford, Farley outlined a plan to turn around the company, with a focus on high-growth initiatives and the company’s strongest franchises. Farley also outlined plans to invest over $11 billion into efforts for electric vehicle growth.

Investing $1,000 in Ford Stock: Farley’s first day with Ford was Oct. 1, 2020, a day when Ford shares traded between $6.71 and $6.77.

A $1,000 investment could have acquired 148.15 shares of Ford. The $1,000 investment in Ford stock would be worth $2,054.84 today, based on a price of $13.87 at the time of writing.

This represents a return of 105.5% since Farley took over as the CEO of Ford. Investors would have had an average return of around 52.8% since that time.

Ford shares hit an all-time high of $25.87 in January 2022 under Farley’s leadership. The $1,000 investment would have been worth $3,832.64 at its peak, good for a hypothetical return of 283.3% in less than 1.5 years.

