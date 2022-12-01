Tesla, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Zscaler, ChargePoint: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radar Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday as investors and traders shifted their focus towards Friday’s jobs data that will be a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions. The Dow closed 0.56% lower while the S&P 500 ended the session on a flat note. The Nasdaq index closed marginally higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, these are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Tesla is set to provide software updates for over 435,000 vehicles in China to fix a problem with side marker lights that could lead to a collision in extreme circumstances, reported Reuters, citing a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Shares of the EV maker ended flat on Thursday.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Amazon hopes to draw the interest of a broader range of industries in the technology it developed for cashier-less checkout at brick-and-mortar shops, reported Reuters, citing a vice president of the company. The retail giant intends to broaden sales of the technology since it moved the team in charge to Amazon Web Services in August, the report said. Amazon shares closed 1.08% lower on Friday.

3. Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA: Ulta Beauty reported a 27.5% rise in net income to $274.6 million compared to $215.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The company has revised its FY22 outlook on net sales to $9.95 billion to $10.00 billion compared to the previous outlook of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion.

4. Zscaler Inc ZS: Shares of Zscaler ended Thursday’s session 8.28% higher but lost 9.83% in extended trading after the company despite recording better-than-expected earnings. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $355.55 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $343.89 million.

5. ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT: ChargePoint shares closed 1.85% lower and lost another 1.72% in extended trading after the company's third-quarter GAAP net loss widened to $84.5 million from $69.4 million a year earlier.

Read Next: AMC Entertainment Reaches For The Treetops: Can The Retail Favorite Reclaim This Key Level?