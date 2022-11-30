Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Gen 3 and J1772 Wall Connectors are now available on Best Buy Co.'s BBY website, too, apart from the EV maker's online shop.

What Happened: As part of Best Buy's 'electric car chargers' category, Tesla Wall Connectors Gen 3 and J1772 are now available at $400 and $500, respectively.

Consumers can take a 12-month financing plan and pay $33.34 per month to buy Gen 3 Wall Connector.

Similarly, for the J1772 charger, users can take an 18-month financing plan and pay $30.56/month. No interest will be charged if the amount is paid within the specified period.

Once bought, users can either get the product shipped or set a pickup location at a store.

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, Tesla announced the North American Charging Standard, or NACS — an indigenous name for its charging connector and charge port. The company aims to fix American EV charging infrastructure with NACS.

The Best Buy addition could be Tesla's motivation for its charging connector and charger port to become the standard in North America, according to Teslarati.

