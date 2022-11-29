Apple, Amazon, Crowdstrike, Kintara, Intuit: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?

Major Wall Street indices ended flat on Tuesday as investors and traders shifted their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. Market participants are also eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data due later this week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:

1. Apple Inc AAPL: Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model shipments could miss market expectations by up to 20 million units in the holiday quarter owing to labor unrest at its major Chinese factory, said TF Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, according to a Reuters report. As against a market consensus of 80 million to 85 million units, the analyst trimmed his estimate for quarterly iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units, the report said. Apple shares closed 2.11% lower on Tuesday.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Amazon Web Services Inc. has announced Amazon DataZone, a new data management service that makes it faster and easier for customers to catalog, discover, share, and govern data stored across AWS, on-premises, and third-party sources, the company said. Amazon shares ended 1.63% lower on Tuesday.

3. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD: Shares of the cybersecurity technology company fell 18.8% in extended trading on Tuesday after it reported a widening of its net loss. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike stood at $96.1 million during the third quarter, compared to $41.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

4. Kintara Therapeutics Inc KTRA: Shares of the company closed 36.47% higher on Tuesday after it was granted FDA fast-track designation for REM-001 for the treatment of patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

5. Intuit Inc. INTU: Shares of Intuit closed 1.54% lower on Tuesday and shed 1.29% in extended trading after the company reported an 83% fall in its GAAP earnings per share at $0.14. For the current quarter, it has guided a GAAP loss per share of $0.29 to $0.23.

