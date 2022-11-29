Google Reportedly Testing Gmail, Calendar Apps On Wear OS, Pixel Watch — Big Update On The Way?

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL is reportedly bringing Gmail and Calendar apps to its wearable devices.

What Happened: Google is testing Gmail and Calendar apps for Wear OS, although it still needs to be clarified if the update will involve event creation or allow users to compose new emails, according to 9To5Google.

The testing is being conducted on Google's flagship Pixel Watch.

Why It's Important: Gmail and Calendar apps have never existed on wearable devices, given the tech giant's preference for rich notifications from users' phones to handle these apps' functionality.

For now, the Calendar experience on the Pixel Watch is handled by an Agenda app. Users can access the app from a tile that shows the next event or various watch face complications. Just open an event to check all the details.

However, the Agenda app only shows three days' worth of appointments. It pales compared to Samsung's SSNLF Galaxy Watch's full app experience. Similarly, Gmail experiences on Google wearable devices are handled solely by notifications — not as good as Apple Inc. AAPL watch's full client, the report noted.

