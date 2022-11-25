ñol

Mercedes Introduces Annual Subscription To Boost Vehicle Efficiency

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 25, 2022 7:29 AM | 2 min read
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY plans to charge owners of its upcoming line of expensive electric cars a subscription fee of $1,200 a year to boost their ability to accelerate quickly, New York Post reports.
  • The subscription package, designed for Mercedes' upcoming EQ all-electric models, resembles Tesla Inc's TSLA "Ludacris mode" introduced in 2016, which gives drivers an acceleration boost for a one-time fee of $10,000.
  • The package will only cost car owners $100 a month. 
  • Similar performance improvements typically cost well over $1,200 if paid for upfront. Still, the move toward subscription car features means owners cannot resell a vehicle for its features, as they would if the components were built in. 
  • The package will shave off just under one second on getting from zero to 60 miles per hour, Bloomberg reports.
  • It will deactivate if the customer does not pay the fee again in another 12 months.
  • "Fine tuning of the electric motors increases the maximum motor output of your Mercedes-EQ by 20 to 24%," the company said.
  • Mercedes offered the function on some of its flagship EQS sedan and EQS SUV models and some of its EQE sedan and EQE SUV models.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY faced so much backlash in July for trying to charge $18 a month for heated seats that the company released a public statement defending the decision.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.94% at $186.75 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

