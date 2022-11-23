Stellantis Faces Delivery Snag; Stores Cars In Airfield: Report

- Stellantis NV STLA is reportedly storing cars ready for delivery in an abandoned airfield in eastern France.
- The move, Reuters reported, is due to extraordinary logistical issues.
- The war in Ukraine and opening of businesses after COVID-19 pandemic have caused a shortage of truck and train capacity across Europe.
- Stellantis' bestsellers Peugeot 3008 and 5008, along with other cars ready to be shipped that are produced in its Sochaux factory, are being kept at the former military airfield.
- The report cited a spokesperson saying Stellantis was "securing additional spaces and surfaces for the storage of cars."
- It is said that the automaker produces 1,100 cars per day with a shipping capacity of only about 800.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $14.94 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
