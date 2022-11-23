ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stellantis Faces Delivery Snag; Stores Cars In Airfield: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 23, 2022 12:25 PM | 1 min read
Stellantis Faces Delivery Snag; Stores Cars In Airfield: Report
  • Stellantis NV STLA is reportedly storing cars ready for delivery in an abandoned airfield in eastern France.
  • The move, Reuters reported, is due to extraordinary logistical issues.
  • The war in Ukraine and opening of businesses after COVID-19 pandemic have caused a shortage of truck and train capacity across Europe.
  • Stellantis' bestsellers Peugeot 3008 and 5008, along with other cars ready to be shipped that are produced in its Sochaux factory, are being kept at the former military airfield.
  • Also ReadStellantis Plans Electric Version Of Fiat Minicar In US
  • The report cited a spokesperson saying Stellantis was "securing additional spaces and surfaces for the storage of cars."
  • It is said that the automaker produces 1,100 cars per day with a shipping capacity of only about 800.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $14.94 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral