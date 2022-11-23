Stellantis Faces Delivery Snag; Stores Cars In Airfield: Report

by

Stellantis NV STLA is reportedly storing cars ready for delivery in an abandoned airfield in eastern France.

The war in Ukraine and opening of businesses after COVID-19 pandemic have caused a shortage of truck and train capacity across Europe.

Stellantis' bestsellers Peugeot 3008 and 5008, along with other cars ready to be shipped that are produced in its Sochaux factory, are being kept at the former military airfield.

The report cited a spokesperson saying Stellantis was "securing additional spaces and surfaces for the storage of cars."

It is said that the automaker produces 1,100 cars per day with a shipping capacity of only about 800.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $14.94 on the last check Wednesday.

