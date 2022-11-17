Stellantis Plans Electric Version Of Fiat Minicar In US: Report

- Stellantis NV STLA owned car brand, Fiat, is planning to launch an electric version of its urban minicar, the 500e, in 2024 back to North America.
- The Fiat 500e was the third best-seller in the region through September, the report cited researcher Jato Dynamics.
- The Fiat 500e, Bloomberg reported, is currently being manufactured in the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.
- Formed by merging Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group in 2021, Stellantis is investing over $31 billion to improve its electric vehicle portfolio.
- It aims to produce more than 75 electric models by 2030.
- Fiat’s only model in the U.S. currently is the gas-powered Fiat 500X.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $14.55 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
