Stellantis Plans Electric Version Of Fiat Minicar In US: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 17, 2022 7:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA owned car brand, Fiat, is planning to launch an electric version of its urban minicar, the 500e, in 2024 back to North America.
  • The Fiat 500e was the third best-seller in the region through September, the report cited researcher Jato Dynamics. 
  • The Fiat 500e, Bloomberg reported, is currently being manufactured in the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.
  • Formed by merging Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group in 2021, Stellantis is investing over $31 billion to improve its electric vehicle portfolio.
  • It aims to produce more than 75 electric models by 2030.
  • Fiat’s only model in the U.S. currently is the gas-powered Fiat 500X.
  • Also ReadStellantis Acquires AI & Autonomous Driving Software Start-Up aiMotive
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $14.55 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

