Volkswagen Strikes Wage Pact With German Workers Union: Report

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY has reached a wage deal with Germany’s largest trade union, IG Metall, for its factories in West Germany.
- According to the deal, about 125,000 workers are likely to receive 8.5% increment in their pay.
- The parties, Reuters reported, arrived at the understanding after eleven hours of overnight negotiations.
- The deal, which is valid for two years, will provide workers with a 5.2% wage hike from June 2023 and another 3.3% from May 2024, along with a $3,093 pay-out to compensate for inflation.
- The agreement, however, is below inflation, considering an 11.6% inflation in October in Germany.
- IG Metall asked for an 8% wage increase over twelve months for the workers at six Volkswagen German plants and its subsidiaries.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.86% at $18.86 on Tuesday.
