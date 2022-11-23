Volkswagen Strikes Wage Pact With German Workers Union: Report

by

Volkswagen AG VWAGY has reached a wage deal with Germany’s largest trade union, IG Metall, for its factories in West Germany.

The parties, Reuters reported, arrived at the understanding after eleven hours of overnight negotiations.

The deal, which is valid for two years, will provide workers with a 5.2% wage hike from June 2023 and another 3.3% from May 2024, along with a $3,093 pay-out to compensate for inflation.

The agreement, however, is below inflation, considering an 11.6% inflation in October in Germany.

IG Metall asked for an 8% wage increase over twelve months for the workers at six Volkswagen German plants and its subsidiaries.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.86% at $18.86 on Tuesday.

