Volkswagen Holding Talks With Investors Ahead Of PowerCo IPO: Report

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly discussing with investors to join its battery unit business, PowerCo.

is reportedly discussing with investors to join its battery unit business, PowerCo. The move comes ahead of a possible partial initial public offering (IPO) of the subsidiary, Reuters reported.

a possible partial initial public offering (IPO) of the subsidiary, Reuters reported. The motive behind the discussion is to bring in investors pre-IPO to measure the kind of valuation PowerCo could garner in a flotation.

Volkswagen recently completed the IPO of its sports carmaker division Porsche, which was successful.

CFO Arno Antlitz hinted at forming strategic partnerships in the coming years as a step for possible IPO of PowerCo.

The carmaker has set aside $21 billion for investment in its battery cell business.

The idea for a battery cell unit IPO was first put forward by former CEO Herbert Diess in order to fund its battery expansion plans.

PowerCo and Belgian circular materials technology group Umicore formed a joint venture in September to produce battery precursor and cathode material in Europe.

produce battery precursor and cathode material in Europe. Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.37% at $19.10 on Thursday.

Photo Via Company

