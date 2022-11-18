ñol

Volkswagen Holding Talks With Investors Ahead Of PowerCo IPO: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 18, 2022 7:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly discussing with investors to join its battery unit business, PowerCo.
  • The move comes ahead of a possible partial initial public offering (IPO) of the subsidiary, Reuters reported.
  • The motive behind the discussion is to bring in investors pre-IPO to measure the kind of valuation PowerCo could garner in a flotation.
  • Volkswagen recently completed the IPO of its sports carmaker division Porsche, which was successful.
  • RelatedPorsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO
  • CFO Arno Antlitz hinted at forming strategic partnerships in the coming years as a step for possible IPO of PowerCo.
  • The carmaker has set aside $21 billion for investment in its battery cell business.
  • The idea for a battery cell unit IPO was first put forward by former CEO Herbert Diess in order to fund its battery expansion plans.
  • PowerCo and Belgian circular materials technology group Umicore formed a joint venture in September to produce battery precursor and cathode material in Europe.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.37% at $19.10 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

