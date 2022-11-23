Amazon's Famous Livestreaming Platform Takes Steps To Counter Child Predation

by

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN , owned popular video game live-streaming site Twitch announced changes on the platform to increase safety for its young users after drawing criticism over child predation.

, owned popular video game live-streaming site announced changes on the platform to increase safety for its young users after drawing criticism over child predation. Twitch introduced mandatory phone verification requirements and fortified technology to catch and terminate accounts belonging to people under 13, among other measures, Bloomberg reports.

In September, Bloomberg News published a report describing rampant child predation on Twitch and the platform’s insufficient moderation tools.

In a subsequent analysis over the past month, Bloomberg has discovered new predatory accounts and more children targets.

In the wake of the report, the U.K. internet regulator Ofcom contacted Twitch to discuss its poor protections for children on the platform.

Twitch still lags behind competitors regarding age verification and barriers to live-streaming for kids.

Twitch will now require at least one phone verification before live-streaming, which it says will help block children who previously had been suspended for streaming while underage from creating new accounts.

Twitch updated default privacy settings for its direct messaging feature, Whispers, and blocked the ability to use specific search terms to find content on the platform.

Twitch also acquired Spirit AI, which works with language processing to sift through online chat features and will help build tools to detect harms written in text on Twitch.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.58% at $93.74 on the last check Wednesday.

