Amazon's Famous Livestreaming Platform Takes Steps To Counter Child Predation

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN, owned popular video game live-streaming site Twitch announced changes on the platform to increase safety for its young users after drawing criticism over child predation.
- Twitch introduced mandatory phone verification requirements and fortified technology to catch and terminate accounts belonging to people under 13, among other measures, Bloomberg reports.
- In September, Bloomberg News published a report describing rampant child predation on Twitch and the platform’s insufficient moderation tools.
- In a subsequent analysis over the past month, Bloomberg has discovered new predatory accounts and more children targets.
- In the wake of the report, the U.K. internet regulator Ofcom contacted Twitch to discuss its poor protections for children on the platform.
- Twitch still lags behind competitors regarding age verification and barriers to live-streaming for kids.
- Twitch will now require at least one phone verification before live-streaming, which it says will help block children who previously had been suspended for streaming while underage from creating new accounts.
- Twitch updated default privacy settings for its direct messaging feature, Whispers, and blocked the ability to use specific search terms to find content on the platform.
- Twitch also acquired Spirit AI, which works with language processing to sift through online chat features and will help build tools to detect harms written in text on Twitch.
