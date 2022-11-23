ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AMC CEO Credits 'Single Tweet' For 85% Occupancy At 'Avatar' Dec. 18 Screening — Elon Musk Says, 'Twitter Is…'

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 23, 2022 2:14 AM | 2 min read
AMC CEO Credits 'Single Tweet' For 85% Occupancy At 'Avatar' Dec. 18 Screening — Elon Musk Says, 'Twitter Is…'

Elon Musk's Twitter might be going through a chaotic run, but the CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC says "a single tweet" is powerful. 

What Happened: On Wednesday, Adam Aron, AMC chairman and CEO, took to Twitter and expressed his take on the microblogging site's "powerful communication." 

He stated that just one tweet promotion for the 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' screening at AMC Disney Springs has resulted in 85% sold out seats, that too, in less than 24 hours. 

He claimed that 85% of the seats for the 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' screening at the AMC Disney Springs were sold out in less than 24 hours after a 'single tweet.'

Another example for @elonmusk that shows Twitter is such a powerful communications vehicle. A single tweet was the ONLY promotion of my Dec 18 movie screening of Avatar at AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando. It’s now 85% sold out, in less than 24 hours, three weeks in advance. Wow! pic.twitter.com/os6kLpHutX

Musk replied graciously, saying Twitter is a platform where opinion leaders reside. 

See Also: How To Buy AMC Stock Right Now 

Why It's Important: Since Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging site has faced a barrage of changes and public scrutiny. From becoming a hotbed of verified but fake accounts to Musk's "dumb things" statement, Twitter is going through tons of chaos. 

Of the many changes, the highly-publicized $8 Twitter Blue subscription relaunch has once again been postponed as Musk and the team works on ensuring they can stop impersonations

Price Action: AMC stock closed 0.69% higher at $7.32 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Read Next: AMC Entertainment Stock Is Surging: What's Going On?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Avatar: The Way of WaterConsumer TechElon MusktwitterNewsSocial MediaTech