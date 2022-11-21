Nextbase Dash Cams Expands Retail Network To Sam's Club And BJ's

by

Dash cam brand Nextbase Dash Cams has added Sam's Club , a Walmart Inc WMT division, and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ to its U.S. retail distribution network.

Nextbase will offer exclusive product bundles to all Sam's and BJ's Wholesale Club members nationwide in time for Black Friday.

The expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for dash cams as drivers look to have a clear and reliable record of events while on the road.

Sam's Club will offer two of Nextbase's best-selling products, Nextbase 622GW Bundle and Nextbase 222XR Bundle, at all 605 retail locations throughout the U.S.

Price Action: BJ shares are trading higher by 0.78% at $73.26 on the last check Monday.

