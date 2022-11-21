ñol

Nextbase Dash Cams Expands Retail Network To Sam's Club And BJ's

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Dash cam brand Nextbase Dash Cams has added Sam's Club, a Walmart Inc WMT division, and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ to its U.S. retail distribution network.
  • The move adds 850 locations to Nextbase's existing footprint of more than 7,500 retail stores across North America. 
  • Nextbase will offer exclusive product bundles to all Sam's and BJ's Wholesale Club members nationwide in time for Black Friday.
  • The expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for dash cams as drivers look to have a clear and reliable record of events while on the road.
  • Sam's Club will offer two of Nextbase's best-selling products, Nextbase 622GW Bundle and Nextbase 222XR Bundle, at all 605 retail locations throughout the U.S.
  • Price Action: BJ shares are trading higher by 0.78% at $73.26 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

