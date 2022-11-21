Nextbase Dash Cams Expands Retail Network To Sam's Club And BJ's

- Dash cam brand Nextbase Dash Cams has added Sam's Club, a Walmart Inc WMT division, and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ to its U.S. retail distribution network.
- The move adds 850 locations to Nextbase's existing footprint of more than 7,500 retail stores across North America.
- Nextbase will offer exclusive product bundles to all Sam's and BJ's Wholesale Club members nationwide in time for Black Friday.
- The expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for dash cams as drivers look to have a clear and reliable record of events while on the road.
- Sam's Club will offer two of Nextbase's best-selling products, Nextbase 622GW Bundle and Nextbase 222XR Bundle, at all 605 retail locations throughout the U.S.
- Price Action: BJ shares are trading higher by 0.78% at $73.26 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
