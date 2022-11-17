ñol

Quest Diagnostics To Plunge 16%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 17, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX price target from $145 to $125. . Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 0.9% to close at $149.27 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Target Corporation TGT from $183 to $144. Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Target shares fell 0.2% to $155.24 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX price target from $38 to $25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Repare Therapeutics shares fell 0.6% to close at $17.00 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG price target from $76 to $79. Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Principal Financial fell 1.6% to $91.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities cut Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP price target from $228 to $147. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 1.3% to $154.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse slashed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH price target from $20 to $14. Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform. Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell 5% to $16.72 in pre-market trading.

