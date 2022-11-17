ñol

Stellantis Acquires AI & Autonomous Driving Software Start-Up aiMotive

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 17, 2022 5:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA has agreed to acquire aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
  • aiMotive is based in Budapest, Hungary, with offices in Germany, the U.S. and Japan, with over 200 employees worldwide.
  • The acquisition is expected to enhance Stellantis' artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology.
  • It is also anticipated to expand its global talent pool, and boost the mid-term development of the all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.  
  • "Acquiring aiMotive's world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company," said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis' Chief Software Officer.
  • aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence and startup culture. Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO. 
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $14.71 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

