Stellantis Acquires AI & Autonomous Driving Software Start-Up aiMotive

by

Stellantis NV STLA has agreed to acquire aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.

has agreed to acquire aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed. aiMotive is based in Budapest, Hungary, with offices in Germany, the U.S. and Japan, with over 200 employees worldwide.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Stellantis' artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology.

It is also anticipated to expand its global talent pool, and boost the mid-term development of the all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.

"Acquiring aiMotive's world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company," said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis' Chief Software Officer.

aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence and startup culture. Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $14.71 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

STLA shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $14.71 in premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsGeneral