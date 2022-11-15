Pinterest To $23? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Neoleukin Therapeutics By More Than 90%

- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Pinterest, Inc. PINS from $21 to $23. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares rose 2% to $24.91 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target for ThredUp Inc. TDUP from $7 to $4. Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. ThredUp shares fell 3.9% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV from $10 to $11. Roivant Sciences shares rose 2.5% to close at $5.29 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity slashed the price target for Exagen Inc. XGN from $8 to $7. Exagen shares dropped 7.5% to close at $2.10 on Monday.
- Mizuho slashed the price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX from $21 to $2. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares fell 1.9% to close at $0.5301 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target on Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA from $15 to $10. Gamida Cell shares gained 1.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird cut the price target on Leslie's, Inc. LESL from $18 to $16. Leslie's shares fell 1.5% to $16.09 in pre-market trading.
