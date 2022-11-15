Google Fixes Bugs, Streamlines Fitbit Experience In First Pixel Watch App Update

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL has rolled out the first update for Google Pixel Watch App, including bug fixes and improvements for Fitbit experiences and integration.

What Happened: The first Google Pixel Watch is now just more than a month old, and the tech giant is ready with its first companion app update. The update includes bug fixes and necessary improvements for "Fitbit experiences and integration."

According to Google:

Fitbit integration setting is now available on the Pixel Watch App home screen.

Fitbit is now easy to set up through a single tap from within the Pixel Watch App.

Fitbit sync information is accessible from the home screen.

While the wide rollout will continue over the weeks, users may have already started receiving updates. They need to open Google Play Store, check the Pixel Watch App version and update it.

Why It's Important: The update makes Fitbit more noticeable. Earlier, users had to open the Fitbit app or tile the watch to open the application or navigate through a bunch of settings on the Fitbit app to sync health information. The Fitbit upgrades will make this process more seamless, according to 9To5Google.

