Russia To Introduce Military Training In Schools, 140 Hours Of Training For Older Students

Russia has recently announced that military training will be introduced in the country's high school curriculums starting in 2023. The new curriculum will put students through around 35 hours of training.

Russian news agency TASS quoted Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov saying that the new course will be introduced in schools starting next academic year. It is currently being drafted, and after Jan. 1, it will begin to be tested.

According to the Russian daily Izvestia, this approach resembles the Soviet-era practice where high-school students learn first aid, navigation skills, and how to handle rifles.

However, teachers in various schools have said that the Russian curriculum is already overloaded with numerous other new subjects, raising concerns about how the program will be implemented, the Russian daily reported.

Also Read: Putin's Military Forces Likely Shooting Retreating Russian Soldiers, Says UK intelligence

Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov has supported introducing military training in schools. He has suggested that students in the 10th and 11th grades be given 140 hours of training, Izvestia reported.

Kravtsov has said that teachers will start undergoing training, which is expected to be completed by January 1, 2023. It will initially be launched as a pilot program before getting final approval.

Meanwhile, concerning Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, on Friday, Ukraine's armed forces entered the strategic city of Kherson in southern Ukraine following the retreat of the Russian troops.

Despite the retreat, the Kremlin warned that Kherson's status didn't change, claiming that the city was still "part of Russia."

Photo: Vladimir on flickr