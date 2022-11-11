Australia Says Russian Hackers Stole Over 10M Citizens' Details: 'We Know Who You Are'

Russian hackers were behind the cyberattack on one of the largest Australian private health insurance providers, compromising the details of nearly 10 million current and former customers.

What Happened: Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw on Friday said intelligence showed that a group of loosely affiliated cybercriminals responsible for past significant breaches in countries are behind the attack on Medibank Private Ltd MDBPF, reported Reuters.

See Also: Banning KFC, McDonald’s Near Schools — How Western Australia Plans To Tackle Obesity

The commissioner added that the police know the criminals but won't be naming them now.

“To the criminals, we know who you are and moreover, the AFP has some significant runs on the scoreboard when it comes to bringing overseas offenders back to Australia to face the justice system,” Kershaw said.

The Federal Police will now be holding talks with their Russian counterparts about the individuals.

On Thursday, Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil warned the hackers that Australian authorities were coming for them. She told parliament that “that the smartest and toughest people in this country” were going after the hackers.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.