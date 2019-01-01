QQQ
Previously owned by the Australian government, Medibank is the largest health insurer in Australia. Its two brands, Medibank Private and ahm, cover over 4.8 million people. Medibank and Australia's fourth-largest health fund NIB Holdings are the only listed health insurers. In addition to private health insurance, the firm provides life, pet, and travel insurance, as well as health insurance for overseas students and temporary overseas workers. The Medibank Health division provides healthcare services to businesses, governments, and communities across Australia and New Zealand.

Medibank Private Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medibank Private (MDBPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medibank Private (OTCPK: MDBPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medibank Private's (MDBPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medibank Private.

Q

What is the target price for Medibank Private (MDBPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medibank Private

Q

Current Stock Price for Medibank Private (MDBPF)?

A

The stock price for Medibank Private (OTCPK: MDBPF) is $2.46 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:45:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medibank Private (MDBPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medibank Private.

Q

When is Medibank Private (OTCPK:MDBPF) reporting earnings?

A

Medibank Private does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medibank Private (MDBPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medibank Private.

Q

What sector and industry does Medibank Private (MDBPF) operate in?

A

Medibank Private is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.