D.R. Horton To $84? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On CEVA By 25%

- Raymond James boosted the price target on D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI from $77 to $84. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.2% to $76.38 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut CEVA, Inc. CEVA price target from $60 to $45. CEVA shares fell 0.9% to $25.82 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN price target from $83 to $63. Rivian Automotive shares rose 7.9% to $30.29 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $53 to $47. Roblox shares rose 0.7% to $31.13 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY from $57 to $55. Surgery Partners shares fell 9.5% to close at $22.30 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut the price target on AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from $235 to $175. AvalonBay Communities shares fell 0.2% to $158.71 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Edgio, Inc. EGIO from $5.75 to $2.5. Edgio shares dropped 24.1% to $1.64 in pre-market trading.
