D.R. Horton To $84? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On CEVA By 25%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 10, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read
D.R. Horton To $84? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On CEVA By 25%

 


  • Raymond James boosted the price target on D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI from $77 to $84. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.2% to $76.38 in pre-market trading.

  • Rosenblatt cut CEVA, Inc. CEVA price target from $60 to $45. CEVA shares fell 0.9% to $25.82 in pre-market trading.

  • Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN price target from $83 to $63. Rivian Automotive shares rose 7.9% to $30.29 in pre-market trading.

  • Needham cut the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $53 to $47. Roblox shares rose 0.7% to $31.13 in pre-market trading.

  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY from $57 to $55. Surgery Partners shares fell 9.5% to close at $22.30 on Wednesday.

  • Barclays cut the price target on AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from $235 to $175. AvalonBay Communities shares fell 0.2% to $158.71 in pre-market trading.

  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Edgio, Inc. EGIO from $5.75 to $2.5. Edgio shares dropped 24.1% to $1.64 in pre-market trading.


