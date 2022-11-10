IBM Introduces 433 Qubit 'Osprey' Processor At Its Quantum Summit 2022

by

International Business Machines Corp IBM kicked off the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 with breakthrough advancements in quantum hardware and software, outlining its pioneering vision for quantum-centric supercomputing.

The annual IBM Quantum Summit showcases the company's broad quantum ecosystem of clients, partners, and developers and their continued progress in bringing practical quantum computing to the world.

At the Summit, the company showcased the 'IBM Osprey' - its new 433-quantum bit (qubit) processor.

IBM Osprey has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor, more than tripling the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor unveiled in 2021.

IBM released a beta update to Qiskit Runtime, allowing users to trade speed for reduced error count with a simple option in the API.

IBM updated the details of the new IBM Quantum System Two, a system designed to be modular and flexible, combining multiple processors into a single system with communication links. This system will likely be online by the end of 2023.

IBM and Vodafone Group Plc VOD announced a collaboration to explore applying IBM's quantum-safe cryptography across Vodafone's technology infrastructure.

IBM also announced today that German conglomerate Bosch had joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore a variety of quantum use cases.

Other additions include French bank Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale to explore use cases in financial services and the Swiss innovation campus uptownBasel.

"The new 433 qubit 'Osprey' processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President of IBM and Director of Research.

Price Action: IBM shares traded lower by 0.26% at $137.03 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

IBM shares traded lower by 0.26% at $137.03 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

