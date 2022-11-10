IBM Introduces 433 Qubit 'Osprey' Processor At Its Quantum Summit 2022

- International Business Machines Corp IBM kicked off the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 with breakthrough advancements in quantum hardware and software, outlining its pioneering vision for quantum-centric supercomputing.
- The annual IBM Quantum Summit showcases the company's broad quantum ecosystem of clients, partners, and developers and their continued progress in bringing practical quantum computing to the world.
- At the Summit, the company showcased the 'IBM Osprey' - its new 433-quantum bit (qubit) processor.
- IBM Osprey has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor, more than tripling the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor unveiled in 2021.
- IBM released a beta update to Qiskit Runtime, allowing users to trade speed for reduced error count with a simple option in the API.
- IBM updated the details of the new IBM Quantum System Two, a system designed to be modular and flexible, combining multiple processors into a single system with communication links. This system will likely be online by the end of 2023.
- IBM and Vodafone Group Plc VOD announced a collaboration to explore applying IBM's quantum-safe cryptography across Vodafone's technology infrastructure.
- IBM also announced today that German conglomerate Bosch had joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore a variety of quantum use cases.
- Other additions include French bank Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale to explore use cases in financial services and the Swiss innovation campus uptownBasel.
- "The new 433 qubit 'Osprey' processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President of IBM and Director of Research.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded lower by 0.26% at $137.03 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
