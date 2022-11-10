iPhone Users, Rejoice! Microsoft Rolls Out iCloud Photos' Support For Windows 11 Devices

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has introduced Apple Inc.’s AAPL iCloud Photos integration into Windows 11.

What Happened: Microsoft announced on Wednesday that iCloud Photos is now directly integrated into the Photos app on Windows 11. The feature will link an iCloud Photos library straight into the built-in Windows Photos app, reported The Verge.

Users of Windows 11 will need to get the Photos app update from the Microsoft Store. They would then have to download an iCloud for Windows software from the Store. They will then need to log in and select which libraries or photographs should automatically sync to the Photos app.

“We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC. This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place,” stated Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Microsoft’s Windows inbox apps.

Why It’s Important: The latest integration into Windows 11 is part of a more significant Photos app update for the Microsoft operating system. It includes a new gallery view with a distinctive way to browse through photos.

Microsoft and Apple have worked closely on the iCloud Photos interaction. The tech giants are planning to bring Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows soon, the report noted.

