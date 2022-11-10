Jim Cramer Says Let This Stock Come Down: 'It's Up 21 Points. That's Way Too High'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Energy Transfer LP ET has "got a nice yield. I do like the pipeline companies very much. ET’s a win."

When asked about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG, he said, "I’d rather see you in something that right now, works."

"I believe that it is a call option on natural gas," Cramer said, when asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL.

When asked about Axon Enterprise Inc AXON, Cramer said, "Let it come down. It’s up 21 points. That’s way too high."

Price Action: Shares of Energy Transfer fell 2.4% to close at $11.97, while Northern Oil and Gas declined 3.5% to $34.40 on Wednesday. Tellurian shares dropped 11.2%, while Axon Enterprise shares jumped 14.6% in the previous session.

Photo via Shutterstock.