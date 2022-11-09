ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

TikTok Takes A Big Cut On Global Revenue Guidance As Online Spending Dries Up

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 9, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
TikTok Takes A Big Cut On Global Revenue Guidance As Online Spending Dries Up
  • ByteDance Ltd-owned TikTok has slashed its worldwide revenue targets for 2022 by at least $2 billion, becoming the latest tech giant hit by a global slump in online spending. 
  • TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew slashed its targets by 20% in late September in a virtual “all-hands” meeting, the Financial Times reported.
  • TikTok initially projected revenues between $12 billion - $14.5 billion this year, but actual revenue will likely be closer to $10 billion.
  • Also Read: TikTok Eyes Live Shopping in US While Taking Care Of National Security Concerns
  • During the meeting, TikTok blamed staff for not driving enough sales in advertising and e-commerce, the platform’s primary sources of income
  • But reportedly, TikTok had overspent in other areas, from salaries to social events.
  • In the same meeting, TikTok informed that the Hong Kong IPO of ByteDance was unlikely to take place in 2022.
  • In October, Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc META posted declining revenues, while Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube and Snap Inc SNAP both saw a slowdown in revenue growth, missing consensus.
  • TikTok has undergone a restructuring of its U.S. operations following a similar leadership reorganization in Europe earlier this year.
  • While headcount has increased in the U.S., hundreds of staff have exited the company globally over the past three months, according to Punks & Pinstripes Insights, though not all were lay-offs.
  • TikTok’s turnover grew six-fold in Europe in 2021, but pre-tax losses were $896 million, up more than a third.
  • Related: Marc Benioff led Salesforce Downsizes, Lays Off Hundreds Of Workers
  • Photo by olivier-bergeron via Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsTikTok ByteDanceNewsGuidanceTechMedia