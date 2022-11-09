Zoom Expands Into Email And Calendar Software — Pitching Itself As Closer Rival To Microsoft

Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM is releasing new Mail and Calendar services.

What Happened: Zoom is releasing beta versions of its Outlook-like Mail and Calendar as part of its latest round of business features. The new features will slot clearly into the unified Zoom One interface next to Team Chat, Whiteboard, Phone and Meeting tools, reported The Verge.

Zoom Mail is end-to-end encrypted within Zoom Mail Service, according to the company's head of product Joseph Chong.

"The Zoom Mail and Calendar Services (beta) are targeted at small-to medium-business customers who particularly value email privacy," he stated.

New Zoom Mail and Calendar webpage also mentions the "@zmail.com" domain that users can use for their accounts. Zoom One Business plan customers can create their individual custom domains.

Additionally, Zoom Mail and Calendar operating as a client can integrate Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Microsoft 365 (exchange) services.

Why It's Important: With Zoom Team Chat, the software company has already entered the territories of Microsoft Teams and Slack. Zoom is now in the hybrid working solutions race with instant communications, video and email.

Zoom is specifically targeting Microsoft 365 by enabling companies to connect through their existing email service and even host it for them, in case they don't have an IT department, the report noted.

