ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Zoom Announces Its Video Conferencing App Is Coming To Tesla Vehicles

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 4:55 PM | 1 min read
Zoom Announces Its Video Conferencing App Is Coming To Tesla Vehicles

Tesla Inc TSLA vehicles often receive software updates with security enhancements such as sentry mode that will record while you're away, or dog mode, which can keep your pets safe when they are alone in the car.

The cars also receive fun updates such as new video games or the app for Netflix Inc NFLX

Related Link: Tesla's Latest FSD Beta Update Is Rolling Out To The Public: Here Are the Upgrades, Improvements

Now a new app is coming that will allow you to attend your business meetings from your electric vehicle.

Today, Drive Tesla Canada shared that Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM announced its video conferencing app will soon be coming to Tesla vehicles.

Earlier this year, Tesla showed a video preview of its new Version 11 software that's now running on customer vehicles and in that preview, fans spotted what appeared to be the Zoom logo in the teaser. 

No specifics were given as to when the feature would be available. 

See Next: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesEVsNewsTop StoriesTech