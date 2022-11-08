ñol

Cigna To $335? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Six Flags Entertainment By 25%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 8, 2022 6:19 AM | 1 min read
Cigna To $335? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Six Flags Entertainment By 25%

 


  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $305 to $335. Cigna shares rose 0.7% to close at $324.37 on Monday.

  • Jefferies lowered Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX price target from $32 to $24. Six Flags Entertainment shares fell 0.2% to close at $21.16 on Monday.

  • RBC Capital cut Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO price target from $38 to $32. Q2 Holdings shares fell 9.2% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Arcosa, Inc. ACA from $75 to $65. Arcosa shares fell 0.9% to $58.76 in pre-market trading.

  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST from $15 to $11. Oyster Point Pharma shares fell 1.1% to $11.44 in pre-market trading.

  • Needham boosted the price target on Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC from $33 to $34. Napco Security Technologies shares rose 14.2% to close at $28.20 on Monday.

  • Chardan Capital raised the price target for Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS from $130 to $133. Krystal Biotech shares gained 6.6% to close at $78.05 on Monday.


