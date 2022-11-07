ñol

A Bug Is Affecting Apple's Ad Network — Fret Not, iOS 16 Update Will Soon Come To The Rescue

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 7, 2022 10:56 PM | 1 min read
Apple Inc. AAPL could reportedly release the iOS 16.1.1 update before the end of this month. 

What Happened: Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update could release the much-awaited Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for iPhone 14 models and address the bug affecting its advertising network, reported Apple Insider. 

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

According to Apple's system status page, an update is imminent, considering they are trying to resolve an issue with SKAdNetwork. 

"There is an issue impacting SKAdNetwork for users on iOS 16.1. We are working to quickly resolve this issue in a software update," read the status. 

The issue reportedly began on Nov. 3, with some users being affected. Apple did not provide any additional information.  

Why It's Important: On Oct. 25, Apple opened advertising slots in the app store for interested parties to place their ads, but it was soon abused by gambling and other inappropriate ads. 

Following backlash from developers and commentators, Apple halted advertising from those apps

On the other hand, while the SOS via Satellite feature was introduced with the iPhone 14 lineup, it wasn't expected to be available to customers until November. The iOS 16.1.1 update should enable the feature, considering it is improbable that the Cupertino-based tech giant will release another significant update this month, the report noted.  

Read Next: Strike Three! Apple Prompts YouTube To Remove Fan Channel Filled With Rare, Decades-Old WWDC Videos

 

