Starlink To Cap Monthly Data Usage At 1TB Starting Next Month — What It Means For You

Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX, will introduce daytime data caps for residential users starting December.

What Happened: Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Starlink is rolling out a new Fair Use policy, beginning with the U.S. and Canada.

As part of the policy, Starlink will clamp down on home internet for consumers using more than 1TB of Priority Access data per month during peak hours, reported The Verge.

Monthly billing cycles of residential customers will start with an allocation of "Priority Access" data that tracks the usage between 7 AM and 11 PM. If customers surpass the 1TB cap, they'll be moved to "Basic Access" or deprioritized data during heavy network congestion for the rest of the billing cycle.

Starlink says less than 10% of current users surpass the 1TB cap, the report stated.

In case, users want to buy more Priority Access data, they'll need to pay 25 cents per GB.

Data used between 11 PM and 7 AM will not be included in the Priority Access tally. Simply put, for all heavy lifting like device backups or game updates, users will have to wait for most people's sleeping time.

Why It's Important: The new data policy mimics Anytime Minutes from the shoddy archaic days of highly-restricted cell phone service.

Starlink will soon feel a bit like other internet service providers like Comcast Corp CMCSA, which currently has 1.2TB data caps for a majority of customers, the report noted.

