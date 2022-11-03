Amazon Pull Brakes On Corporate Recruitment; Plans To Hire 'Meaningful' Number In 2023

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN will halt hiring in its corporate workforce as it battled with an "unusual macro-economic environment," Reuters reported citing the company blog.
- "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said.
- In recent weeks, Amazon has already paused hiring in some of its businesses but intends to hire a "meaningful" number of people next year, Galetti added.
- Also Read: Amazon To Hire 150,000 Workers for Holiday Season, In Line With 2021
- Over the last month, many media outlets have reported hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, and its retail business.
- Amazon reportedly froze staffing levels in its profitable advertising business.
- Amazon in October imposed a hiring freeze on corporate roles in its retail business and aborted several experimental and smaller programs to reduce costs.
- Amazon halted global hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its stores business.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 2.72% at $89.62 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.