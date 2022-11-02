Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report

- Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter.
- The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported.
- "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through its advertising agencies. This vigilance will continue towards Twitter's new leadership," the report cited Stellantis.
- After Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover, Twitter's top management have been leaving the company in the past few days.
- Elon Musk immediately sacked Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.36% at $13.68 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
