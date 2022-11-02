ñol

Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 2, 2022 6:21 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter.
  • The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported.
  • "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through its advertising agencies. This vigilance will continue towards Twitter's new leadership," the report cited Stellantis.
  • Also ReadIt's Official: Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO
  • After Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover, Twitter's top management have been leaving the company in the past few days.
  • Elon Musk immediately sacked Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
  • Also ReadStellantis' China JV GAC-FCA To File For Bankruptcy
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.36% at $13.68 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

