It Begins With Iron Man; Electronic Arts To Develop 3 Games Inspired By Marvel Comics

- Electronic Arts Inc's EA Motive Studio will develop three video games inspired by Walt Disney Co DIS Marvel comic book characters after forging a deal, Bloomberg reported.
- EA's first game zeroed on Iron Man, a billionaire inventor, and superhero who was the subject of one of the first hit Marvel movies.
- EA plans to create a single-player action-adventure game for PCs and consoles that features an original story based on Iron Man's history.
- Marvel games could bring in gaming customers who have not been drawn to other popular EA titles, like the FIFA soccer franchise, according to Laura Miele, the company's Chief Operating Officer.
- The comic book brand underpins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an interconnected web of movies that grossed billions of dollars at the box office.
- EA has also partnered with Disney's Lucasfilm to make games set in the world of Star Wars.
- EA aimed to tap Marvel and Star Wars fans who do not play other EA games.
- Miele first contacted Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige four years ago for advice.
- She reached out again during the pandemic and struck up a relationship with Jay Ong, Marvel's head of gaming, leading to the deal.
- Since buying out Marvel in 2009, Disney has used the comic book brand as one of its key drivers of content for movie theaters and its Disney+ streaming platform.
- Price Action: EA shares traded lower by 1.71% at $126.05 on the last check Monday.
