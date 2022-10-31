US Chicago PMI Might Improve Slightly To This Level In October, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points amid gains in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The Chicago PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After collapsing to 45.7 in September, analysts expect the index improving slightly to 47.3 for October.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for October will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The activity index is expected decline to minus 18.0 in October compared to September's reading of minus 17.2.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Why Pinterest Shares Jumped Around 14%; Here Are 69 Biggest Movers From Friday

Check out our premarket coverage here