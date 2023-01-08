Elon Musk Says Twitter Board 'Deliberately' Hid Evidence From Court: 'Stay Tuned'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused Twitter’s former board of directors and the company’s lawyers of “deliberately” hiding evidence.

What Happened: Musk tweeted in October that Twitter’s board and the company’s lawyers — the law firm Wachtell, Rosen, Lipton and Katz — hid evidence from the court.

He asked his 112 million followers on Twitter to “stay tuned” as more is to come.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Musk's tweet included screenshots from Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity.

The screenshot mentioned a Twitter personnel called Amir who was accused by Roth of using Objectives and Key Results “based on fraudulent metrics.”

Roth said, “He doesn’t care and may actively be trying to hide the ball.” The executive wrote, “Literally doing what Elon is accusing us of doing.”

Musk had earlier called off the $44 billion dollar Twitter takeover saying the latter was refusing to cough up spam numbers and accused the company of being “very suspicious.”

The entrepreneur completed the takeover on Thursday and fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior executives shortly afterward.

This story was originally published on Oct. 30, 2022.

