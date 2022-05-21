QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk Says Twitter Refusing To Cough Up Spam Numbers: They're Being 'Very Suspicious'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 21, 2022 3:39 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk says fake users on Twitter make up at least 20% of all Twitter accounts, possibly as high as 90%.   
  • Musk has put Twitter deal on hold over fake account details

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk seems to be tacitly delaying the process of moving forward with his $44 billion offer for Twitter Inc TWTR

He is now focusing his attention on digging out how the social media giant handles so-called automated bots. 

During a recent interview, Musk said that fake users make up at least 20% of all Twitter accounts, possibly as high as 90%.   

However, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal responded that spam accounts make up fewer than 5% of total users. 

One of Musk’s followers said that Twitter has made it much more difficult to report spam in a recent Twitter interaction.

Responding to the follower, Musk said he's concerned that the social media company has financial reasons not to aggressively reduce spam. 

Also Read: Elon Musk On Twitter Algorithm: 'You Are Being Manipulated' And Here's How To Fix It

When one Twitter account holder asked Musk if Twitter had gotten back to him about the real active users, Musk said the company had resisted clarifying the issue. 

Last week, Musk mentioned in a Twitter post that unless Twitter shows how this 5% is calculated on a daily basis, he won’t move ahead with the deal. 

Photo: Created with an image from TED Conference on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskParag AgrawalTeslatwitterTwitter botTwitter spamNewsTop StoriesTech