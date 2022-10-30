Elon Musk Asked To Take Management Crash Courses To Run Twitter? 'Demanding...Tantalizing Carrot'

The new owner of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, mocked the social media company’s management 101 crash course on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk posted a screenshot on Twitter related to an internal management course, which covers “what it means to be a good manager at Twitter.” Managers are given 30 days to finish, according to the shared image.

So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk took a dig at the course and said “So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information!” He then referred to the level-up course titled “Management 201” and labeled it a “tantalizing carrot.”

But Management 201 is such a tantalizing carrot … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Why It Matters: Musk was asked Sunday on Twitter if he plans to be CEO of the platform for some time, to which he replied, “My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is.”

My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk said that there “seem to be 10 people 'managing' for every one person coding” on the number of managers at the Jack Dorsey-founded social media website.

There seem to be 10 people “managing” for every one person coding — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Last week, Tesla engineers were brought in by Musk, after he completed the takeover of the company, to scrutinize code that underpins the platform.

