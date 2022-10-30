ñol

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 30, 2022 9:01 PM | 2 min read
Elon Musk Asked To Take Management Crash Courses To Run Twitter? 'Demanding...Tantalizing Carrot'

The new owner of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, mocked the social media company’s management 101 crash course on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk posted a screenshot on Twitter related to an internal management course, which covers “what it means to be a good manager at Twitter.” Managers are given 30 days to finish, according to the shared image.

Musk took a dig at the course and said “So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information!” He then referred to the level-up course titled “Management 201” and labeled it a “tantalizing carrot.”

See Also: How To Invest In Tech Startups

Why It Matters: Musk was asked Sunday on Twitter if he plans to be CEO of the platform for some time, to which he replied, “My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is.”

Musk said that there “seem to be 10 people 'managing' for every one person coding” on the number of managers at the Jack Dorsey-founded social media website.

Last week, Tesla engineers were brought in by Musk, after he completed the takeover of the company, to scrutinize code that underpins the platform. 

Read Next: Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets

Photo courtesy: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

